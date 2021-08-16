Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Universal worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

