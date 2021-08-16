UnMarshal Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.04 or 0.00925008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00693548 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

