UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Director Purchases $4,175,000.00 in Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Director Neil Miotto acquired 417,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,741. UpHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40.

UPH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

