Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $203.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $205.19.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.