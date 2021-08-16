Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $6,113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $203.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $205.19.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
