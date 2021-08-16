Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 3.6%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.83 and last traded at $210.69. 62,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,538,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

