Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Tops $187.75 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $187.75 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $18.78 or 0.00040464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

