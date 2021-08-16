Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.85 or 0.00912625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00104446 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.