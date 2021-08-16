US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

