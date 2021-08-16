US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

