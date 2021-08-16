US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $43.94 on Monday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

