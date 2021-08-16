USDJ Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.62 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $11.62 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00052488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00157714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.17 or 1.00478023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00923391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.90 or 0.06913519 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

