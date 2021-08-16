USDX (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006165 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007516 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.