Utz Brands, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.77 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.