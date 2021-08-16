V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.48 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

