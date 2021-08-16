V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 436,391 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,821,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.11. 37,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,623. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.