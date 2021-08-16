V.F. (VFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/27/2021 – V.F. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.81 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.48 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Get VF Co alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.