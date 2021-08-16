V.F. (VFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/27/2021 – V.F. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:VFC opened at $80.81 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $60.48 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after buying an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
