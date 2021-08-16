Vai (VAI) Trading Down 3% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Vai has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $87.70 million and $3.99 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

