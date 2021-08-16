Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RNG traded down $8.07 on Monday, reaching $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

