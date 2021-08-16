Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RNG traded down $8.07 on Monday, reaching $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
