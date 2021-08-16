Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.