Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Valeo stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

