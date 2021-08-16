Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in July

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

