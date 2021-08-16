Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 70.4% in July

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of VLEEY opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.