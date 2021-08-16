Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

