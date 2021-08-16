Value Partners Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 172,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

