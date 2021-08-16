Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $65.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 5.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $65,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after acquiring an additional 878,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,506. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

