Value Partners Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,912,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 13,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.27. 70,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.