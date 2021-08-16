Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 3,467 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 5.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $70,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $64.44. 73,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

