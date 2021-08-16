Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,932,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.6% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 251,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 263,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

