Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 28,615 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,615 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 5.0% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $61,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in CVS Health by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

