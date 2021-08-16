VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after buying an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.