VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000.

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $158.76 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87.

