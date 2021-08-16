VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 9.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 796,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344,660 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $76.12.

