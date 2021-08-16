VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 73.5% in July

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESPO opened at $67.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth $3,288,000.

