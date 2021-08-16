Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.6% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $17,257,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.