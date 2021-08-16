Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 10.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $51.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.