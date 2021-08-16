Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in July

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.77. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

