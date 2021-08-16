Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.36. 18,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

