Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $144.41. 3,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

