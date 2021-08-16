Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lifted by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,215,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

