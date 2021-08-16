Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.64. 10,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

