Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VB traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

