Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after buying an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

