Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

