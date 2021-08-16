Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.51. 291,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.