Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.69. 124,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

