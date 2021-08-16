Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.4% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $229.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

