Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 70,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

