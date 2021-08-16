Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $142.20. 92,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,517. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

