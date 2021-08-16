Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $31.06 or 0.00067462 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $20.42 million and $491,021.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 814,368 coins and its circulating supply is 657,479 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

