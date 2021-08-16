Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.15

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $510.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
