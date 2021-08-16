Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.15

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). As a group, analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

