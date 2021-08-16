VAULT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,030.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $5.06 or 0.00010882 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1,030.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,168 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

